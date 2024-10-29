Fairy Tail Creator Admits the Hit Series Was Born From Loneliness

Hiro Mashima is impossibly talented. From Rave Master to Edens Zero, the artist has pushed forward a number of hit manga. The industry is a tough one, and for most people, it is enough to put out one hit let alone three. There are still people that look to Fairy Tail as one of shonen’s best series. And in a new interview, Mashima admitted the uplifting manga was born from a surprising place: loneliness.

Recently, Mashima shared this revelation with fans as he appeared at New York Comic Con. It was there the Fairy Tail creator spoke with fans at a panel, and when asked about the manga’s origins, Mashima said Fairy Tail came from a pervasive loneliness.

“To tell you the truth, I wrote the story cause I had no friends. My loneliness is what you’re seeing,” the artist shared. According to ANN, fans were quick to offer their friendship to Mashima after this reveal. Luckily, the artist has since surrounded himself by a supportive friend group, but Fairy Tail might not have happened if Mashima had not navigated that dark time.

Fairy Tail Was Born From a Lonely Place

Later in the panel, Mashima admitted he also dealt with loneliness in high school as he struggled to fit in. It was art and manga that helped him find a home. “It’s helped me get through a lot of my struggles in high school and helped me connect with my friends on a deeper level,” he explained.

Of course, Mashima would go on and turn his love of art into a career. The creator made waves in 1999 with Rave Master as the series ran through 2005. From there, Fairy Tail made its debut in 2006, and it would change Mashima’s life. While Rave Master was a definite hit, Fairy Tail become a global success. The manga’s anime converted fans across the world, and Fairy Tail is still ongoing. After its main series ended, Mashima helped bring its sequel Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest to life. And since we met Natsu, Mashima has also expanded his reach with IPs like Edens Zero and Dead Rock.

Starting with Rave Master, Mashima’s works have all focused on friendship, so we know now why Fairy Tail really leaned into the idea. Mashima was facing a lonely time in his life when the manga was birthed. Lucy not only finds friends through her journey but family as well. Time and again, the power of friendship pushes the celestial mage to new heights, and Natsu will do whatever it takes to protect those closest to him.

Fairy Tail Brings a New Meaning to the Power of Friendship

In fact, Fairy Tail and its friendships have become a meme with fans. Natsu relies on his allies in a big way, and much like we saw in Naruto, the Fairy Tail star thrives when he leans into his bonds. The power of friendship may sound cheesy, but Mashima’s hit series does embody it. Readers have joked about that phenomenon for ages, but Mashima’s latest confession is reframing the true power of friendship.

Yes, it is an easy way to explain a power boost, but it is also a means of salvation. Natsu saved Mashima when he was at his loneliest, and we see this trend echoed in the manga itself. Fairy Tail is so focused on friends and family because that is what Mashima craved when he inked it years ago. As Mashima’s own circle expanded, Fairy Tail was able to grow just the same, so there is no denying how personal the manga is to its creator.

These days, Mashima seems to be in a better place. Fairy Tail lives on with its sequel, and he is rolling out new hits. Edens Zero stood as one of Kodansha’s top sci-fi series upon its 2018 debut. Now, all eyes are on Dead Rock. The supernatural tale debuted in 2023, and with two volumes under foot, Dead Rock is shaping up to be another Mashima hit.

What do you think about this Fairy Tail confession? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

