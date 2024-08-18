It’s Official: Deadpool Is a Fairy Tail Fanboy

Deadpool has officially made his big comeback to the world of manga with a whole new season of Deadpool: Samurai chapters, and some new cover art shows off that Deadpool is a big fan of Fairy Tail too. Deadpool: Samurai initially ended its run back in 2022 with two volumes worth of material that saw Deadpool leading a team of Japan exclusive heroes against some wild new foes. But the biggest shock came earlier this month as a new wave of Deadpool: Samurai was announced under the guise of a new romantic comedy manga series before Deadpool came in and wrecked it.

Written by Sanshiro Kasama with art by Hikaru Uesugi, Deadpool: Samurai Season 2 has kicked off a new arc in which Deadpool has gone back to Japan after one of the heroes he worked with the last time around has seemingly been killed. This means new chapters of the manga series are being shared with Shonen Jump fans around the world, and the Shonen Jump Plus website has update with some special new art showing off Deadpool as he reads Fairy Tail (which would be in another company’s magazine altogether). Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cover art for Deadpool: Samurai Season 2

What Is Deadpool: Samurai?

Written by Sanshiro Kasama with art by Hikaru Uesugi, Deadpool: Samurai is now releasing new chapters with Viz Media’s Viz Manga service, and you can check out the newest releases for free (and the back catalog with a paid subscription). “Season 2” of the new arc kicks off with Chapter 16 of the series, and you can find the first two volumes (collecting the first 15 chapters) now available to read on shelves as well. Viz Media teases the series as such, “Anyway, Deadpool lands in Tokyo with a bang! What could possibly go wrong when Iron Man invites Deadpool join the Avengers’ new Samurai Squad? After all, Deadpool is just in it for the money…and the trip to Japan. This is fine, right?”

As for Fairy Tail, the franchise has also made a major comeback of its own thanks to the release of a new sequel anime airing new episodes this Summer. Exclusively now streaming with Crunchyroll (where you can also find the entire first series of the anime), Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest picks up right from where the original anime came to an end and sees Natsu, Lucy, and the others taking on their toughest challenges yet.