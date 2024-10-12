Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Hypes Part 2 Premiere With First Look

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is back in action with the second half of its new anime as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Part 2’s episodes with a new trailer and poster. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest made its highly anticipated anime debut earlier this Spring, and with the new series fans got to see what has happened after the events of Hiro Mashima’s original Fairy Tail series. As Natsu and the others go on new adventures, it’s only going to get more intense for them from here on out.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is gearing up to return this weekend with the second half of its debut anime run with new episodes as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. Part 2 of the series will be kicking off with Episode 14 of the anime premiering on October 13th, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next half of the series with a new trailer and poster. Teasing how Natsu and the others are heading into another tough major fight, it’s clear Fairy Tail’s big sequel anime is only getting started.

What to Know About Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Part 2

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest’s second cour of episodes will begin with Episode 14 of the anime premiering on Sunday, October 13th, and you can catch up with everything that’s happened so far now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. This new wave of episodes will feature a new opening theme titled “Endless Happy-Ending” as performed by THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE (which can be heard in the new trailer), and a new ending theme titled “ties.” as performed by Emi Noda. The anime will also see a returning staff and cast seen in the previous half of the TV anime’s debut season as well.

Toshinori Watanabe directs the new anime for J.C. Staff with Atsuhiro Tomioka overseeing the scripts, Yurika Sako handling character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi composing the music. Returning core cast includes the likes of Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Satomi Satou as Wendy, Yui Hori as Charle, Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet, and Yuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster. New additions to the cast included Mugihito as Elefseria, Yuichiro Umehara as Mercphobia, Yoko Hikasa as Karameel, Sayumi Suzuhiro as Touka, Yumi Uchiyama as Kiria, and more. The English dub cast returned for their respective roles as well.

J.C. Staff

What’s Happening in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official sequel that takes place after the events of the original Fairy Tail series, and sees Natsu and the others going on the titular 100 Years Quest. This quest is tasking the main guild with sealing the Five Dragon Gods, beings who have power on par with Acnologia. It’s a sequel filled with lots of moments fans have been wanting to see get the animation treatment, and that’s slated to continue in the second half of the season.

The next wave of episodes will be introducing the next of the Five Dragon Gods, Selene, and she’s seen in the new trailer and poster for the coming season. She’ll be ratcheting up the intensity for the sequel in some big way as Natsu and the others still need to wrap up a few loose ends from everything that has gone down already, so fans are going to want to keep an eye out how it all will shape through the new episodes coming this Fall.