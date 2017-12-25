‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Posts 2017 Christmas Sketch

Although Fairy Tail has been over for a while, series creator Hiro Mashima has often treated fans of the series and its characters to lovely sketches and art depicting them in ways fans never could see in the series.

Celebrating the Winter holiday, Mashima released an adorable sketch that fans are sure to love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sketch depicts and adorable Wendy dressed in a Santa outfit hugging a giant snow mound that hilariously resembles Mashima’s mascot, Plue under the giant “Merry Christmas!” Plue has been a part of Mashima’s works since Rave Master, so I’m sure his long time fans are glad to see him again in any form.

Mashima has uploaded some rather steamy sketches of his characters to Twitter in the past. In fact, to celebrate the holidays even further, he recently uploaded a curvaceous sketch of Juvia in a revealing Santa suit. Last Halloween he depicted both Erza and Lucy in risque outfits. Lucy donned a tight-fitting cat costume while Erza wore a golden Playboy bunny suit.

The Halloween pair of sketches also led to a fan debate as fans felt Erza and Lucy got the brunt of the focus, which made some later sketches of Erza and Lucy with tight fitting clothing a bit harder to appreciate even when the sketches highlighted the kind of features fans of the series tended to enjoy.

But Mashima has also uploaded sketches for a different kind of fan as well. Fans of the “NaLu” ship in the series were treated to a sketch catering to their needs recently as it featured a handsomely dressed Natsu and a scantily clad Lucy.

Fairy Tail‘s final chapter released in the 34th issue of Kondansha’s Weekly Shonen Jumpmagazine, and the 63rd and final volume of the manga released November 11 in Japan. The series ran for 11 years and has sold over 60 million copies worldwide.

After Fairy Tail published its final chapter in Japan, creator Hiro Mashima has been giving details of the series he never quite fleshed out, including how magic in the series actually works clarifying that magic power can be attained through hard work and not only magnified through training, but enhanced with the help of loved ones around you.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.