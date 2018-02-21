‘Fairy Tail’ Gets Makeover From ‘Attack on Titan’ Creator

Fairy Tail‘s manga may be over, but the franchise is not done yet. Creator Hiro Mashima confirmed his series will get a final anime season as soon as this year, and fans around the world continue to flock to his magical manga. Oh, and the guy behind Attack on Titan is also a big fan.

Just check out the artwork below; If you think Erza looks a bit like Mikasa in the piece, you would be one-hundred percent correct.

Over on Reddit, artwork of the Fairy Tail heroine has started making the rounds with fans. The image, which can be found below, shows the red-haired mage in full armor — but she doesn’t look like her usual self. That would be become Hajime Isayama drew the sketch to honor Mashima’s series.

Erza’s bubbly aesthetic is nowhere to be found in this lifelike reimagining. The character is given a slimmer face, and her expression looks more realistic any Mashima leans into. As for her armor, Erza is given some highly detailed pieces as her chest plate bears a version of her guild’s mark. Her skirt is given some plating of its own, and her sword looks properly terriying when put to scale.

So, you can just imagine what Isayama would do with Natsu if gave the Dragon Slayer a makeover. It would make the Armored Titan looks like child’s play.

For those of you who haven’t seen Fairy Tail, then it is about time you familiarized yourself with the story. The series follows a guild of young, powerful wizards who call Fairy Tail family. Set in a fictional Earth, a boy named Natsu teams up with an unlikely friend Lucy Heartfilia as the latter dreams of becoming a powerful wizard. To date, there are more than 250 episodes of the acclaimed series, and fans can expect more to come in the new year.

