Fairy Tail Fan Goes All-Out With Armored Erza Cosplay

Fairy Tail rode on a high for much of this year, but its time has come to an end. Last year, the series made its return to TV with its final season, and fans parted with the show ahead of the fall. Now, one fan is bringing back Fairy Tail for a special cosplay, and you have to see it to believe the detail which went into it.

Seriously, there are few people willing to put as much effort in Erza Scarlet as this fan did with series creator Hiro Mashima being the exemption.

Over on Instagram, a well-known cosplayer named Mizuki-chan Scarlet shared their latest Erza look with fans. The fan brought the impressive armored look to Pescara Comix & Games, andeans are hoping she took its top cosplay prize home.

As you can see, Mizuki brought an intricate cosplay to the event. She dressed up in one of Erza’s heavenly armor suits, and it comes complete with extended wings. With its metal feathers stretched out, Mizuki nailed the elaborate look, and the rest of the cosplay lives up to its – well – wings.

Wearing an armored top, the super-cropped shirt features various wings and torso plating. The look is combined with gauntlets and a metal-plated skirt. Finally, the cosplay completes itself with a metal sword which appears to light up, so Erza has gotten some definite upgrades with this stunning recreation!

What do you make of this Fairy Tail cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.