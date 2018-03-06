Hiro Mashima Teases Fans About Next Project, ‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season

Fairy Tail fans are starting to get desperate. It has been quite awhile since the anime fandom got an update about the series. Last year did see the a new film drop featuring Natsu Dragneel, but no word has been given on when the anime’s final season will air. However, it looks like Hiro Mashima knows when that update is going live.

Sadly, it seems fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out when the anime will return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, the creator of Fairy Tail teased fans about his on-going slate of projects. You can check out his message below:

“For a variety of circumstances, it seems various announcements will come in April,” Mashima wrote. “Please wait everyone.”

The message comes not long after Mashima hinted at the return of Fairy Tail on Twitter. Back in February, the artist told fans to expect “a lot” of announcements soon. Now, it seems they will be going live in April.

Just like last time, the artist did not elaborate on what his announcements were about. Mashima has said he’s already working on a new series since the Fairy Tail manga is done, but his talk of various announcements has fans looking the artist’s past. After all, Mashima did tell fans last year Fairy Tail would be getting a final season after all, and April would be a great time to detail the comeback.

Audiences are eager to learn more about the anime’s return since it has been awhile since any new episodes were released. The series has two collections under its name already; Fairy Tail’s first anime run aired between 2009-2013 before its second block went live in 2014. The franchise got an anime spin-off with Fairy Tail Zero in 2016, but the one-off was yet to be followed up by any new episodes.

For those of you who haven’t seen Fairy Tail, then it is about time you familiarized yourself with the story. The series follows a guild of young, powerful wizards who call Fairy Tail family. Set in a fictional Earth, a boy named Natsu teams up with an unlikely friend Lucy Heartfilia as the latter dreams of becoming a powerful wizard. To date, there are more than 250 episodes of the acclaimed series, and fans can expect more to come in the new year.

Are you ready for Fairy Tail‘s final run?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!