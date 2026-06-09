Fairy Tail Creator Teases Natsu & Lucy’s Romantic Future Ahead of Revival

Fairy Tail is now in the works on a major comeback with a new revival series, and the creator behind it all is teasing that Natsu and Lucy might think of one another as more than friends. Fairy Tail is now in the midst of celebrating the 20th anniversary of its original debut with Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, and series creator Hiro Mashima is helping to kick things off in a big way with all sorts of special appearances throughout Japan to celebrate. And now he’s sparked all sorts of new theories about its central duo.

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During one of his latest appearances (as translated by @miggyxmarie on X), Fairy Tail series creator Hiro Mashima was asked whether or not he felt like Natsu and Lucy potentially have feelings for one another. But while Mashima played coy about the central duo’s connection (one that has yet to be affirmed even after its official sequel release), the creator did offer some hope to those fans of the ship with the tease that they “mutually think of each other as more than friends.”

Do Natsu and Lucy Love Each Other in Fairy Tail?

Courtesy of Kodansha

Fairy Tail ended its manga run nearly a decade ago, and left fans hanging when it came to Natsu and Lucy’s potential romantic future. The two of them seemed to be very close, but were never actually confirmed to be a couple when it all came to an end. Fairy Tail made a lot of progress for many of its couples throughout its run, and has even gone as far as giving these couples children in the official sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. That even included the alternate universe versions of Natsu and Lucy among them.

But Natsu and Lucy remained friends throughout the entirety of Fairy Tail‘s original series, and continues to do so with Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. Mashima did offer hope with this update, however, as he teased, “This isn’t written clearly in the story but I think that they mutually think of each other as more than friends.” It’s far from Mashima outright confirming their romance, but it’s thankfully far from denying its potential to exist either. It’s something fans hope to see explored more when Mashima returns to Fairy Tail later this Summer.

Fairy Tail Re:FANTASIA Revival Begins July 2026

Courtesy of Kodansha

Fairy Tail Re:FANTASIA is a brand new serialization from Hiro Mashima coming to Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine on July 29th. This will be a short-term series bringing Mashima back to the franchise for both its art and story for the first time since the original manga ended nearly a decade ago. It’s yet to be revealed exactly what fans can expect to see from the new revival series, and that’s even more curious considering that a sequel is also ongoing at this time as well.

It’s not quite clear just how long Fairy Tail Re:FANTASIA is going to be running for, but Mashima’s other ongoing series, Dead Rock, has announced it will be going on hiatus until later this year. This likely means that this new Fairy Tail revival will only be running for a few weeks or a few months, so fans are going to see much more of Natsu and Lucy in the future. Perhaps there’s love in their future too.

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