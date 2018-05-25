‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Reveals First Look At New Series

Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail series officially ended its manga run last year, but the incredibly popular author is already gearing up to release his next work along with two other mystery projects in the pipeline as well.

Thankfully, now fans have a better idea of what manga series Mashima is cooking up next as Kodansha officially revealed the first look at his next series.

Eden’s Zero – A manga by Hiro Mashima launches June 27th in Shonen Magazine Issue 30. pic.twitter.com/9aePD5aaHY — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 25, 2018

Tited Eden’s Zero, the cover of the newest Weekly Shonen Magazine features a new main character with similar features to his previous main characters from Rave Master and Fairy Tail but has a look all its own.

Mashima has already revealed details about his previously announced new, non-Fairy Tail manga, and confirmed that this newest serialization (featuring this character) is scheduled to begin on Weekly Shonen Magazine’s Issue 30, June 27 in Japan.

Although details are scarce as to what Mashima’s new manga will entail, he has hinted in the past that his new series is a new type of fantasy story. Though fans are hoping the fact that Mashima has confirmed that Plue will make an appearance that the new series will be connected to Fairy Tail in some way.

While it probably won’t be a direct connection as Plue is a guest character from Mashima’s prior series Rave Master, it does at least confirm that all of these stories are in the same extended universe. At the very least, it seems to core of Mashima’s stories is still looking to continue the kinds of character dynamics Mashima is known for. This is especially true with the confirmation of a new male lead to balance out the already confirmed female lead character.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima’s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.