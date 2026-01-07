Fairy Tail Creator Returns With a New Look At Beloved Characters For a Major Milestone

One of the most celebrated manga creators of all time, Hiro Mashima, has been actively working as a mangaka since 1998 and has worked on a large number of series and one-shots. His most famous work is Weekly Shonen Jump’s action fantasy series Fairy Tail, which has amassed a large fanbase thanks to its unique world-building, intriguing power system, and captivating characters. Mashima gained global recognition for the series and even won several awards, including the prestigious Kodansha Manga Award for shonen manga in 2009.

The original Fairy Tail manga was serialized between 2006 and 2017, and just a year later, Mashima released a sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, which is being illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. While the main story has been fully adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, the sequel anime by J.C. Staff is still awaiting a Season 2 announcement after concluding Season 1 in January of 2025. Mashima continues to work on new projects since the main story’s conclusion, but Fairy Tail remains just as popular as ever. The manga is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and the creator returns with a special visual of the beloved characters.

Fairy Tail Creator Promises New Surprises in 2026 Along With a Special Illustration

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The visual highlights the beloved main cast Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, Grey Fullbuster, Wendy Marvell, Happy, Carla, and Erza Scarlet, who is holding the 20th anniversary flag. The 20th anniversary is a major milestone for any manga, and the series has no intention of finishing the celebration with just one visual. In his official X handle, Mashima stated, “This year marks the 20th anniversary of Fairy Tail! It’s all thanks to all of you who’ve been cheering us on all this time! We’re planning lots of things this year, so stay tuned and look forward to it!”

Additionally, quoting Comic Natalie’s post on X, the official handle of Mashima’s editor hyped fans about the upcoming projects. The account stated, “2026 is the 20th anniversary year of Fairy Tail!! Get ready for the festive 2026!!”

Both posts gathered thousands of likes, piquing fans’ interest in what’s in store for them this year. Many fans are discussing what the hype is about, but there are still no updates so far. The anniversary will take place in July, and the festivities have begun earlier than expected, again implying that this year will bring major surprises for fans. While the main story has long ended, a number of special projects, such as a film, spin-off series, or anime revival, can be announced.

Additionally, the sequel manga is still ongoing, although the anime adaptation by J.C. Staff in 2024 was met with severe criticism due to the animation quality. The anime might share new updates this year as well. All seasons of the original anime, along with the sequel series, are currently streaming on Crunchyroll, and now is the perfect time to rewatch the show to jog your memory as we wait for official announcements of upcoming projects.

