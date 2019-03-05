‘Fairy Tail’ Preview Teases A Skimpy Lucy Scene

Fairy Tail’s final season may have already caused a bit of a censorship debate among fans of the series, but the next episode seems to continue on with the series’ usual fan service moments.

Not only does the preview for the next episode tease more fierce battles, it also highlights yet another skimpy Lucy scene that fans will definitely want to keep an eye on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 299 of the series is titled “Natsu, Revived” and teases how the Spriggan 12’s Jacob Lessio makes his way into the Fairy Tail Guild’s home. With Lucy being one of the few left who can defend it, she’s thrown into the fray again until Natsu wakes from his post-surgery sleep. And like all of Lucy’s battles, this one features a bit of fan-service.

For some reason left unclear, though there’s a hint to how Lessio reacts to it, Lucy is stripped completely nude. It’s blocked by a hilariously placed Happy, and before long Lucy equips her eye-catching Taurus form as well. Without giving too much away, Lucy’s nudity does have a purpose here, but it’s going to be a fun way to play around until it’s fully revealed.

Though this seems to be Lucy stalling for time as long as she can until Natsu wakes up, fans will still be curious to see how it all plays out. Not to mention the other fierce battle in the preview which sees Wendy and Sherria facing off against Dimaria’s God of Time form. It’s going to be intense for a number of reasons in the next episode.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!