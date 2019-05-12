Fairy Tail Sees Natsu Awaken a Dark New Power

Fairy Tail‘s final season has been in the midst of a major war between Ishgar’s various guilds against Zeref’s Alvarez Empire, and things have been heating up for Natsu as he learned about his true origins as a completely Etherious being created by Zeref after the real Natsu died 400 years ago. He also learned about the fact that he’s actually E.N.D., so the series has been building to Natsu’s explosive reaction to all of this.

With Episode 308 of the series, it seems Natsu has finally exploded and awakened his power as E.N.D. after brutally taking down the Spriggan 12’s Dimaria.

In Episode 308, Brandish pretends to fight against Lucy and Natsu and she regrows the tumor she once shrank inside of Natsu’s body. Natsu crumples over in pain, and is knocked unconscious for the rest of the episode. Porlyusica reveals that the she realized his tumor wasn’t actually made of anti-ether-nano, and says that it’s actually much worse. Fans realize what she means soon after.

After Natsu and Lucy are captured by the Spriggan 12’s Dimaria, and she is preparing to torture the both of them. When Dimaria attempts to carve out Lucy’s eye, Lucy blacks out and finds Dimaria completely defeated and on the ground. Natsu has disappeared, and Dimaria called him a monster who was able to enter in her time magic and surpassed the power of a god.

Soon after, fans see Natsu covered in flames and with the goal of finding Zeref. He’s not acting anything like he has before, but the episode ends with him walking in front of Gray. And this means that Gray, who had just found out about Natsu’s E.N.D. identity, will be fighting Natsu once more.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

