Fairy Tail Confirms Upcoming Acnologia Origin Arc

Fairy Tail has officially reached its final couple of episodes, and the final season will be going from the end of one major climactic battle and straight into another intense one. The final big foe for the series is gearing up to make his big move, and it seems like the anime will be celebrating with an exclusive story that was not featured in Hiro Mashima’s original manga. Coming along with the release of a new poster for the final episodes of the series, the anime has also confirmed we’ll be getting a look into Acnologia’s origin story.

The official Twitter account for the series has confirmed that the anime will get an original story about Acnologia 400 years before his appearance in the series. There was also a look at what seems to be his human form before he gained his dragon power, and you can check it out below.

The final season for Fairy Tail previously confirmed that it would be ending with its 328th episode, and the voice cast behind the anime has already wrapped its work on the series’ final episodes too. But before it’s all coming to a close, the series will deviate from the climax of the original manga for a short period in order to deliver a new story fleshing out Acnologia. This will most likely be received well, but there are fans worried about how the anime will end now.

The full battle with Acnologia takes a few twists and turns over the course of the final moments of the original series, and this origin story just might have an impact on the intense tone of the final battle. Depending on where it’s inserted into the anime’s events, fans might get too much of a break from the tension in the anime’s final battle. There’s also the worry of how much of the original manga will be adapted into the final episodes, too. But now fans can only wait and see!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.