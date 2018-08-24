‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Confirms Broadcast Details

Fairy Tail is preparing to unleash its final season on the world, and fans are ready to see what it has in store. With Natsu at the helm, the big comeback is sure to be a fiery one, and it seems the anime will make a wide release this fall.

Over on Twitter, the anime’s official account confirmed broadcast details for Japanese audiences. The post confirms Fairy Tail will air on a slew of stations which only solidifies its growing popularity. “The final season’s broadcast information has been decided,” the tweet explains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the report, it seems Fairy Tail will air on a variety of stations abroad. TV Tokyo will house the show like usual, but it will not be alone. TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, TV Settochi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting will air the new season as well. The anime will airs its first episode on TV come October 7.

Not only will Fairy Tail air on a variety of Japanese stations, but reports also indicate its first episode will make an early premiere. If the rumors are true, fans will get an early look at Fairy Tail’s final season in September before the full season begins airing in October.

So far, there is no word on which streaming services will have access to Fairy Tail. No announcement has been made regarding a season simulcast, but Funimation licenses the anime in the U.S. Audiences are hoping the company will partner with Crunchyroll to do a simulcast once the fall cour rolls in.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Will you be checking out this anticipated comeback for Fairy Tail? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!