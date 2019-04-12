‘Fairy Tail’: How Long Will Its Final Season Run?

Fairy Tail is all fired up for a comeback, and fans are counting down the days until Team Natsu makes its big return. Soon enough, the magical franchise will come back to television as its final season will go live this October, but fans still have a big question about the comeback.

Seriously, how long is this season going to go on?

For now, A-1 Pictures has kept quiet about how long Fairy Tail's final season will last. Recently, rumors have popped up assigning the season anywhere between 25 - 50+ episodes, a fact that has confused fans even more than usual. However, if fans do the math, they can figure out how long the final season should run if A-1 Pictures does the final season justice.

As it stands, Fairy Tail has just over 120 chapters left to adapt in the anime. Traditionally, the show has adapted about two chapters per episode excluding any filler asides, so a well-paced final season would have a minimum of 60 episodes. Of course, the Fairy Tail anime has been known to dabble with filler arcs, so that count could go up.

Right now, the hope is that Fairy Tail will feature no fewer than 50 episodes in its final season. This big count would allow the show to run four cours, giving fans a year's worth of new content. With so munch left to adapt, A-1 Pictures will need to take its time as Fairy Tail wades through its complicated finale, and the popular shonen title will make the studio plenty of money along the way. If A-1 Pictures wants to cash in on its magical leads, it will want to extend their final run as long as possible, and an four-cour episode order would do just that. So, fans will want to tune into the season's premiere on October 7, 2018 to see what the long-awaited return has in store for everyone.

So, how long do you think this final season needs to run? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.