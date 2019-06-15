Fairy Tail Reveals New Opening, Ending Theme Details

Fairy Tail’s final season seems to be building up to a new phase of the war between Ishgar and the Alvarez Empire, so it makes sense that the series will be ushering in that new phase with brand new opening and ending theme sequences. The latest opening and ending theme came around April, so it’s been a few weeks since the series has seen this kind of shake-up.

According to Fairy Tail’s official website, the new opening and ending themes will debut in the series with the July 7th episode of the series. The new opening theme is titled, “More Than Like” and performed by BiSH, and the new ending theme will be performed by Miyuu and is titled, “Exceed.”

Fans will definitely be looking forward to the new opening and ending themes of the series as each new opening theme sequence highlights many of the future events of the series. The latest opening theme, for example, showcased much of what happened in the subsequent months following its debut. Events like Natsu’s dark new power, Gajeel’s death and revival, Makarov’s use of Fairy Law, and even the battle between Natsu and Gray.

This will mark the fourth opening and ending theme for the final season of the series, and with the battle with Alvarez heating up there’s a lot more to look forward to on the horizon. Hopefully the new opening theme will tease a good amount of what’s to come as fans look forward to seeing it all play out.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.

If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.