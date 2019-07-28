Fairy Tail Cast Wraps Work On Final Season

Fairy Tail has been a top-performing anime series for years now thanks to Natsu and the gang. The fiery Dragon Slayer fired fans up about a decade ago when it debut in October 2009, and it seems the anime plans to bid audiences farewell in this milestone year.

After all, new reports have gone live from Japan, and they confirm the voice cast completed their work Fairy Tail‘s final season quite some time ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As confirmed by the show’s official website, Fairy Tail saw its voice cast complete work on the anime a couple months back. The group recorded the finale’s final episode on May 6, and a photo of the big day has since been shared online.

As you can see above, a huge group of actors can be found in the recording area. The lead stars are shown front and center with flowers in hand, but they are not alone. The assemble cast is backing up the leads in this photo, and fans admit the photo is making them emotional. In the same way the Fairy Tail guild is a family, this show’s cast has grown close over the last decade, and audiences are sad to see the anime’s era end.

So far, there is no set release date for the final episode of Fairy Tail, but the show will conclude with episode 328. This weekend saw episode 319 go live, so fans expect the finale to go live at the end of September barring any episode delays.

So, are you sad to see production wind down on Fairy Tail after so long? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.