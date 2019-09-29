Fairy Tail Finale Opens Door to Sequel Anime

After beginning ten years ago, the anime adaptation for Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail has officially come to an end with the latest episode. Although the end of the anime has been known to be coming as part of the final season beginning last year, it’s another thing altogether for fans to realize that the anime really is over for now. But could there be more from the anime in the future? Possibly, given that the final episode of the series ends on the mother of all cliffhangers for a potential sequel.

The final moments of the anime series see Natsu, Lucy, Gray, Erza, Wendy, Happy and Carla prepare to set out on a new mission. But unlike every other mission seen in the anime thus far, Natsu says it’s one that he finally got permission to undertake. As the series comes to a close, Natsu declares that he’s all fired up for the “100 Year Quest.”

While this is by no means a confirmation that the anime could continue on with a sequel, nor is it really teasing one as this is how the original manga came to an end, but it certainly raises a few possibilities. For one, the manga has continued on with an official sequel dubbed Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest that continues on from this ending and sees Natsu and the others taking on their toughest job yet.

Featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda, the sequel carries on a plot teased in the original series where Natsu and the others seek to take down the God Dragons. This series is released on an irregular schedule, so if there is an anime adaptation planned in the future it’s going to be quite a while before there’s enough material to adapt.

Given the positive response from fans for the series finale, a sequel would most undoubtedly be welcome. Even the stars of the series would love to see this happen as the English voice of Natsu, Todd Haberkorn, expressed his desire to see the sequel get an anime someday. But if the anime never returns, at least there’s a manga continuing this story!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.