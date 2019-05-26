Fairy Tail Introduces Its Fire God Dragon

Fairy Tail has been busy as of late with its final season, but that is just the start of its projects. Not only does the series have a slew of spin-offs going on, a sequel debuted last year to boot, and the new story has introduced an important figure.

So if you are not caught up with Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, be warned! There are spoilers below:

If you are up to date wit the Fairy Tail sequel, you will know that Natsu and the gang have decided to undertake one big mission. The group has been asked to take down the God Dragons roaming Giltena, and they met the Water God Dragon with Mercuphobia.

Now, the Fire God Dragon has reared its head, and Ignia has some surprising ties to Natsu.

Not only did the Fairy Tail sequel confirm there is another fire dragon aside from Igneel, but this one is said to be even more powerful. Ignia reigns over Giltena as the Fire God Dragon, and his flames can burn water when stoke high enough. Not only is the fiery foe an outright powerhouse, but he shares the same blood with some powerful folks. After all, Ignia is the birth son of Igneel, and he is ready to challenge Natsu to a fight.

Having lived his life away from Igneel, Ignia grew up resentful of his old man. When he heard the dragon had adopted a human son in another continent to raise up, Ignia became obsessed with defeated Natsu and proving his dad’s interest wrong. Now, the sequel has thrown the gauntlet down between the pair, and fans are unsure if Natsu will be able to take down Ignia without some serious power boosts beforehand.

