Funko Highlights Exclusive ‘Fairy Tail’ Steel Gajeel Pop

Funko will be bringing all sorts of exclusive collectible figures to the upcoming Emerald City Comic Con 2019, but anime fans have been particularly excited to see which exclusive anime Funko Pop! figures would be making their debut.

Funko recently showed off the anime exclusive Funko Pop! figures on Twitter, and there’s a highlight for a new version of Fairy Tail’s Gajeel that has yet to debut in the anime. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a short clip showing off the exclusives, Funko revealed another look at the new Porunga pop joining the Dragon Ball line along with Gajeel in his Dragon Force form. This form has yet to make an official appearance in the anime, but this figure does give fans an idea of what it will look like when it appears in the final season of the series.

The Dragon Force form gives Fairy Tail’s Dragon Slayers a big boost in strength along with giving them dragon characteristics such as scales. It’s the final form a Dragon Slayer can achieve, and initially activates when the Slayer ingests something that’s a higher level than what they usually eat.

Gajeel’s Dragon Force form in particular comes when he faces off against the Spriggan 12’s Bloodman, and he eats a high number Magical Barrier Particles. It gives his body a stronger steel form than usual, and gives him a huge leg up in his battle with Bloodman. And soon a few lucky fans during Emerald City Comic Con will be able to nab a cutesy version of this for themselves.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!