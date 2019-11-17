Fairy Tail Game Producer Teases Faithful Fan Service Scenes

Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail is one of the most popular action manga and anime franchises in the world, and it will soon be breaking new ground with its very first console game developed the team at GUST studios and Koei Tecmo. The series is famous for its many action sequences and intense battles over the course of the franchise, but it’s also gotten a lot of attention from fans for the many instances of fan service included by series creator Hiro Mashima. In fact, thanks to the series creator’s activity on Twitter, this fan service is often what fans think of first.

This is probably a tough tight rope for the video game team to walk, but speaking with ComicBook.com, Koei Tecmo producer Keisuke Kikuchi teased that while it won’t be a focus of development, fan service moments will be something the game will faithfully adapt from the original series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the playable demo ComicBook.com recently got our hands on, there’s a scene in which Erza briefly appears in a yellow bikini. This is a famous moment from the Grand Magic Games arc of the original series, which the game will adapt, so we asked if there would be more fan service scenes like this on the way in the future, “Obviously that’s not something that this game is about or focuses on, but we’re trying to be faithful to the original franchise.”

Elaborating further, Kikuchi did reveal there will be some more of these elements for fans to look forward to, “There will be sequences like that one, where it’s the same in the manga and anime that you’ll see some bathing suits and there are a few more in the game.” One of these scenes in particular was revealing through preview images in which Lucy uses Urano Metria, so it sounds like fans of that side of Hiro Mashima’s work will be pleased by what’s coming in the future of the game.

Fairy Tail’s big console debut does not have a concrete release date as of this writing, but is currently slated for a release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch sometime next year. Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.