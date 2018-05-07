‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Crosses Over Series With ‘Game of Thrones’

You might not think Fairy Tail has anything in common with Game of Thrones, but you may want to consider that take once more. There may not be anything connecting the two shows to one another by the way of story, but there is one important fan keeping them together. After all, the creator of Fairy Tail is a big fan of the HBO series, and he just thrust one of his characters onto the Iron Throne.

And, no — the character in question is not Natsu.

As you can see below, Hiro Mashima took to Twitter to show off his impromptu Fairy Tail crossover. The series collided when the artist was presented with a miniature Iron Throne, and Mashima knew there was only one character fit the preside over it.

Yes, that is Happy. The Exceed managed to take down Joffrey with a single blow, and he’s eating his fishy lunch without a care upon Game of Thrones‘ coveted throne.

“Happy is on the Iron Throne,” Mashima captioned the photo, clearly reveling in his clever crossover. Now, fans can only hope the artist will do a full-on oneshot with Happy delving into the world of Westeros. And, if he is lucky, then Natsu might join his adventures and give Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons a run for their money.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

