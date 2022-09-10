Fairy Tail Creator Reveals New Look at Gray and Juvia's Child With Special Art

Fairy Tail's series creator has revealed a new look at Gray and Juvia's potential child with some special new art highlighting the special new face for the couple's big day! The official sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, has taken the story far beyond where the original series ended as Natsu and the key members from the Fairy Tail guild are now taking on the S tier titular quest in order to finally accomplish the impossible. But one of the best reasons to keep up with the sequel has been seeing even more of the fan favorite fighters in action after the original series ended.

One of the biggest moments in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest so far had seen Natsu and the others return to Edolas since leaving the magic free world in the original run of the series, and upon their return find out some pretty big developments. One of these revealed that the Edolas versions of Gray and Juvia got married and had a child named Griege, and now Mashima has brought this newbie back to the fold for some special new art celebrating the "Gruvia" fan holiday for the fan favorite Grey and Juvia pairing! Check it out below from Mashima's official Twitter account:

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has gone on to way more adventures after these big reveals in the months since, but thankfully there will be an even better way to check out the series as an official anime adaptation has been announced. The potential release date, staff, or production studio has yet to be announced for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime as of this writing, but very few updates have been given for the series at all. If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics. They describe the sequel series as such:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

