Fairy Tail Creator Celebrates Gruvia Day With Special Sketch

Fairy Tail’s creator has celebrated the Gruvia Day fan holiday with a special sketch of the fan favorite romantic duo! Hiro Mashima’s original manga series came to an end several years ago, but the creator has kept fans’ love for each of the characters alive in the years following with special tributes he’s shared with fans on Twitter. While the series has not quite been upfront about some of the romances fans wanted to see come to full fruition, there has been major progress on some of the duos such as the relationship between Gray Fullbuster and Juvia Lockser.

Fans had dubbed September 10th as “Gruvia Day” in the fandom to celebrate this romantic pairing in particular, and Mashima himself has added to the fun over the years with several shout outs to the duo for the day itself. The same is true for this past Gruvia Day as Mashima took to Twitter to share an adorable look at the pair enjoying some time together. Thankfully, it is far from the last time fans will be able to see this favorite duo in action either. You can check out the sketch from Mashima’s Twitter below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/hiro_mashima/status/1436250427868147713?s=20

Both Gray and Juvia can be found in the pages of the Fairy Tail manga’s official sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. While she’s not part of the initial group that sets out with Natsu to take on one of the most dangerous missions available, it’s not long before Juvia and many other fan favorites from the original series make their appearance. This sequel series will soon be branching out in a whole new way as well as an official anime adaptation has been announced.

While there is no release date information, production staff, or potential returning cast information revealed for the new anime just yet, it will be picking up right where the original manga and anime came to an end and take Natsu and the others on their toughest mission yet involving all kinds of powerful and magical new threats. Which also means we’ll be seeing duos like Gray and Juvia in action in anime again someday.

But what do you think? Where does Gray and Juvia rank among your favorite Fairy Tail couples? Where do they rank among your favorite characters overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!