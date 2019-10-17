Fairy Tail Creator Hiro Mashima Celebrates Release of New Series, Heroes

Fairy Tail may have ended its anime run earlier this fall, but the work of Hiro Mashima is never done. The artist has a slew of series going on right now, but he added yet another to his list this week. Not long ago, Mashima released the first chapter of his latest series Hero’s, and he took to Twitter to celebrate its debut.

For those unaware, Mashima hit up social media to talk about his new series which is titled Hero’s. The manga is a limited one which will run for ten chapters. Designed as a crossover, the manga will tie together all of Mashima’s famous series into one. The worlds of Rave Master, Fairy Tail, and Edens Zero will meet in the series, so Mashima wanted to reassure fans about the mixer.

“A new series HERO’S has started publication today! Although it is a limited series, thank you [for your support]. Edens Zero will be published without a break. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will also be weekly during the release of Hero’s,” Mashima shared with fans.

As readers expressed their excitement for the crossover, Mashima lingered in the comments to thank fans for their support. Currently, the series’ first chapter is available to read via Kodansha, and it wastes little time. Natsu has already made his big introduction to Mashima’s other heroes. Now, there are nine more chapters left to go, so here’s to hoping Mashima hits this special series out of the park.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.