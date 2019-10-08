Fairy Tail Creator Reunites His Most Famous Heroines in New Sketch

Fairy Tail‘s anime had recently wrapped earlier this year, but the series’ creator has since gone far into his newest project, Edens Zero. Regardless of this, Hiro Mashima has shared quite a bit of love for Fairy Tail on Twitter with all kinds of surprisingly spicy sketches and images. But recently, Mashima has been preparing for a special crossover between his three major franchises Rave Master, Fairy Tail, and Edens Zero. Fans have seen a few teases here and there, but the latest tease features some pretty poignant art of his three big heroines.

Hyping up the upcoming release of his upcoming Heroes crossover, and having a little fun with the meeting of his three heroines Elie, Lucy, and Rebecca, Mashima shared a particularly hilarious buxom look at the fan-favorite characters to Twitter. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the major criticisms fans have had of Mashima’s series are how many of his heroines have the same body type (and this particularly egregious with how closely Lucy and Rebecca resemble one another), but this is also one of the reasons Mashima’s works have been such huge hits over the years too. The criticism is hard to argue against with sketches like this, but Mashima has never been one to shy from fan service works for his characters.

Not only is this limited to the typical definition of “fan service” in anime in general, Mashima also goes the extra mile and unites his worlds in fun ways. His newest effort will take the worlds of Rave Master, Fairy Tail, and Edens Zero and bring them together for the new series, Heroes. This mini-series will debut in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine later this month in Japan in celebration of Weekly Shonen Magazine’s 60th Anniversary, and will run alongside the weekly release of Edens Zero for a limited time. We’ll probably see more scenes like this.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.