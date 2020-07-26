Fairy Tail Creator Celebrates NaLu Day with Romantic Sketch

Hiro Mashima is a busy man, but the creator of Fairy Tail is never too swamped to honor Natsu Dragneel. The hero is a bonafide shonen icon at this point thanks to the success of Fairy Tail, and fans all around the world know how powerful Natsu gets when he's all fired up. And thanks to an annual tradition, Mashima took time out of his day to wow fans with a romantic Natsu x Lucy sketch online.

The surprise appeared over on Twitter when Mashima posted his new sketch for everyone to see. The artwork, which can be seen below, was made especially for NaLu Day if you did not know. July 26 marks the fan-chosen date to celebrate all things Natsu and Lucy, so no one should be surprised about Mashima's involvement.

After all, the artist has not been subtle about his support of the couple. The pair has yet to confess, but readers know it is only a matter of time until Lucy and Natsu get it together. Mashima went ahead and did the character designs of their daughter, so it is safe to say NaLu is pretty much canon.

While fans await the pair's canon confession, Mashima decided to explore the two in a whole other universe. The alternate take on Fairy Tail has Lucy acting as a high school student of sorts. The girl is drawn in her bedroom studying with help from a tutor. In a turn of events, Natsu is the one teaching Lucy lessons from a textbook, and he looks plenty serious given his glasses.

This position is unusual for Natsu given his brash nature, but the mage is by no means dumb. This scholarly take on the hero shines a light on that, and fans are loving how Lucy blushes around her friend. So if Mashima could go ahead and throw NaLu shippers a bone in the manga, that would be great!

What do you think about this adorable new Fairy Tail artwork? Does it do the beloved couple justice?

