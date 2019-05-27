Fairy Tail Reveals Origins of Igneel’s Son

Fairy Tail has a complicated past to say the least, and its heroes are well aware of that reality. From Gray to Natsu, each character has plenty of baggage, and it seems some of the series’ newest additions are taking after those who came before them.

After all, Igneel’s blood son has been introduced, and it turns out the boy has a twisty origin story.

So if you are not caught up with Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, be warned! There are spoilers below:

For those of you caught up with Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, the sequel confirmed a startling fact about Igneel recently. The manga let fans know the fire dragon had an actual son, but Ignia was none to fond of his dad.

“Dragon’s don’t really have a habit of having a family. During breeding season, only the mother raises the child. It’s normal to never meet your father,” Ignia told Natsu after the Fire God Dragon met the slayer.

“Hence when Igneel went with humans to the future and died, I didn’t care.”

Continuing, Ignia went on to explain why he was even interested in Natsu, but it has nothing to do with the slayer being raised by Igneel. Rather, Ignia wanted to prove he would take down Acnologia whom Igneel feared.

“I was suppose to kill Acnologia. Not for the sake of avenging Igneel, but to test my own power.”

Obviously, Natsu and the Fairy Tail guild messed up that plan for Ignia. Now, it looks like the Dragon Slayer is going to have to go up against Igneel’s kin before this sequel runs up, and fans are already placing their bets on how the final fight will go down.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda.