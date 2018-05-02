‘Fairy Tail’ Stirs Up Fans With New Sketches

The creator of Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima, loves his characters as much as his fans do, so he often shares new art of them on Twitter even after the series had officially come to an end last year.

Mashima recently shared two sketches to Twitter than have definitely caught fans’ attention. The first sketch features a comfortable Natsu and Lisanna, something they never quite got enough time to be in the series.

The second sketch is the more hilarious of the two as poor Wendy is training hard by dragging a tire behind her all while her helper cat Carla wants absolutely no part in the strenuous activity.

Mashima uploaded some other fan service works in the past like an alluring sketch of Lucy for Christmas, also uploaded a curvaceous sketch of Juvia in a revealing Santa suit, a decidedly less naughty sketch of Wendy and Plue, and a short manga depicting a very NSFW encounter between Natsu and Lucy

But Mashima has also uploaded sketches for a different kind of fan as well. Fans of the “NaLu” ship in the series were treated to a sketch catering to their needs recently as it featured a handsomely dressed Natsu and a scantily clad Lucy. There’s even one decidedly less spicy work with Natsu and Gray playing around (that goes well with the bedroom sketch of Erza). Mashima has also teased that he was working on his next work for this year, by releasing a piece of new art with most of the series’ characters.

Fairy Tail fans are about to have a great year as Mashima confirmed that there is a sequel project, as well as a spin-off to the Fairy Tail series in the works. Fans of his work should also look forward to his new original manga project debuting later this Summer.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.