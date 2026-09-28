Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Confirms Next Major Update Is Coming Soon

Jujutsu Kaisen is now hard at work on the anime’s return for its fourth season, and has thankfully confirmed that the next major update for the new episodes is coming our way soon. Jujutsu Kaisen made its return to screens earlier this year with the first half of the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga series, and with it fans got the first taste of some of the big battles that are still left to explore with the rest of the arc. But we’ll get an update on it soon.

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Jujutsu Kaisen confirmed that a Season 4 of the TV anime was in the works shortly after the third season came to an end earlier this year, but there have only been a few updates shared as to what to expect from the next big season. But it seems like a date has been set for its next major update as Jujutsu Kaisen has now been confirmed to be one of the many titles slated for a showcase during Jump Festa 2027 later this December.

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Jump Festa 2027 will be taking place over the December 19-20 weekend later this year, and they have revealed the full lineup of titles that will be showcasing something during the annual event. There are lots of big projects teased for the convention, and thankfully Jujutsu Kaisen is one of them as further confirmed by its official social media account. This means we’re going to get a big update on the progress of the fourth season, but it’s unclear as to what could be revealed at this time.

Updates shared during Jump Festa can range in how much is shown. It could be anything from just revealing the voice cast and first looks at new character designs, to potentially a key visual, or even a full trailer. With the new season having yet to reveal many concrete details about what to expect and when we’ll be able to expect from the coming season, any details will still be a big deal either way. So fans are definitely going to want to keep an eye out for what’s next towards the end of December.

What to Know for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 has yet to reveal a release window or date for the new episodes as of this time. Takeru Sato will be directing the new episodes for studio MAPPA following his time with the third season, but the details for the rest of its production staff have yet to be confirmed. This new season will be picking up right from the final moments of the third season too as Sukuna and Kenjaku enter the next phase of their respective plans for the deadly tournament.

The third season of the anime revealed only the first half of the Culling Game arc, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 will then keep everything going with the first fights from Hakari, Maki, Panda and more as they make their way through the tournament. It’s all setting the stage for the grand finale of the series as well, so make sure to catch up with the anime so far now streaming on platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix and more.