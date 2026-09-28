Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling Replacement Drops New Release Ahead of Finale

While the Solo Leveling movie is still a while away, fans were able to fill the void this Summer 2026 season with the debut of Tomb Raider King. The anime grabbed attention for sharing striking similarities with Solo Leveling even before its premiere. Now that the Fall 2026 anime is almost here, a majority of the Summer 2026 series are ending their latest season. This also includes Tomb Raider King, which will conclude its first season on October 1st, 2026. As the largest platform for anime fans across the globe, Crunchyroll released dozens of new series this season as well. One of the series that stood out was Tomb Raider King, which is based on a popular webtoon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime was initially expected to reach its conclusion on September 24th, but it was hit with an unexpected delay due to broadcasting issues. However, while the finale date is closer than ever, the anime dropped a new music video. The official YouTube channel of Kadokawa is now streaming the lyric music video for To Be Continued, the ending theme of the anime, performed by the South Korean four-member girl band QWER. The music video not only looks back at the events from Episode 11, but it also shares glimpses from the season finale.

What to Expect From Tomb Raider King Finale

Play video

The anime is based on a webtoon with over 400 chapters, so it’s safe to say that the story is still in its initial phases. The story centers around Jooheon, who embarks on a journey after traveling back in time so he can take revenge on those who betrayed him. The story primarily leans into a corporate treasure war, comedy, and stealing powerful artifacts from rivals using prior knowledge of the future. While the anime has barely scratched the surface of the story as of now, things will get more intense for Jooheon in his path of revenge. The season finale will feature a major showdown against Kiera Clark. Fans can also expect the anime to end on a massive cliffhanger after the fight for the agricultural relic concludes.

Will There Be a Tomb Raider King Season 2?

Image courtesy of Studio EEK

Thanks to the similarities shared with Solo Leveling, the anime grabbed a bunch of attention, with many comparing both series and their premise. While there’s a core difference between each anime, there’s no denying that Tomb Raider King was one of the biggest anime of the year. As for a second season, there hasn’t been any confirmation yet. We can expect an update after the season finale broadcast, which is the standard procedure for big anime shows. However, it’s also not unusual for anime series to drop sequel confirmations after making fans wait for a few months or even more than a year. Which means it can’t be certain if the anime will get a sequel as of now.