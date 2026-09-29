One Piece Returns to Netflix With New Live-Action Universe Expansion Streaming Now

Netflix’s One Piece live-action universe is getting even getting with the release of a new miniseries that you can check out with the streaming service right now. One Piece has been a massive success with Netflix as the live-action series continued to be a hit with the release of its second season earlier this year. It was then quickly confirmed to be returning for its third season sometime next year, but that’s far from all as fans got something else from the live-action universe to enjoy this Fall.

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One Piece has officially made its LEGO debut with a few sets you can now buy on store shelves, and now it’s gotten its own animated adaptation featuring these prominent sets. Offering a whole new look at the events of the One Piece live-action series through Usopp’s eyes (and this becoming a whole lot more wacky as a result), you can now check out the two episode LEGO One Piece series now streaming with Netflix.

LEGO One Piece Now Streaming with Netflix

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LEGO One Piece is a two part limited animated series now streaming with Netflix, and it reveals a fun new take on the two seasons of the live-action series thus far. It also brings back members of that cast to reprise their respective roles such as Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, and Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper to name a few. But it seems like everyone has come along for this new version.

One Piece’s live-action series has been an incredible success with Netflix thus far, and this new LEGO miniseries takes than even further by focusing on the live-action interpretation of the series as well. It’s steadily becoming the version that a lot of fans recognize Eiichiro Oda’s long running series with, and only further hypes the show’s return for its third season next year. Especially as the live-action series is about to put Luffy and the Straw Hats through the wringer with their biggest battles yet.

What to Know for Netflix’s One Piece Season 3

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One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta is scheduled to make its debut with Netflix sometime in 2027, but it has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. Much like the subtitle for the season suggests, the live-action series will be taking Luffy and the Straw Hats through to Alabasta to fully face off against the members of Baroque Works. Characters in the second season getting expanded roles include Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, and Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile.

This new setting serves as the first major battle on the Grand Line, and will be introducing all sorts of new faces to the cast when it hits. New cast additions currently include New additions to the cast include Xolo Maridueña as Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1, Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger, Emilio Sakraya as Koza, Omid Abtahi as Toto, Jamie Ward as Pell, and Nabeel Khan as Chaka with more likely to be revealed in the coming months.

Are you checking out LEGO One Piece on Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!