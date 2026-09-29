Major Shonen Jump Anime Expands Cast Ahead of Season 2 Return This Fall

The Fall 2026 anime season is almost here, and it’s going to be the most exciting season of the quarter. Fans are all set to welcome the sequels of some of their favorite shows, as almost every major streaming platform has planned an exciting lineup. One of the most anticipated anime of the season is the second part of Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2. Written and illustrated by Hitsuji Gondaira, the manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2019 and gained attention for its wholesome family dynamic as it blends action and comedy into the story. The manga received an anime adaptation in 2024, which further helped the series gain even more popularity.

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Although it’s not considered among the biggest Shonen Jump anime, it still has enough popularity to keep returning with new seasons and cours. The second season released its first part in April as part of the Spring 2026 anime lineup. After a brief hiatus, the anime is all set to return with new episodes of the latest season on October 11th, 2026. As the release date draws near, the anime officially drops information on the new cast of characters, including their names and their voice actors. The upcoming episodes will be the most intense in the story so far, and manga fans are already looking forward to seeing the introductions of their beloved characters.

Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 Part 2 Introduces New Characters

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The latest promotional video introduces the spies of the Gold Rank who will play crucial roles in the upcoming episodes. These members include five Gold Rank spies, including the editor-in-chief of Spy Day, the CEO of a weapons manufacturer, a talented hacker, a scientist, and a former teacher. They are the most elite, high-ranking members within the Spy Association, which means fans can expect their abilities to befit their status. The cast members and voice actors were also introduced during the PV, including Hochu Otsuka as Alexandryu, Miku Ito as Shura, Yumiri Hanamori as Cyber Demon Lord Giga, Sumire Uesaka as Dr. Mozu, and Naomi Shindoh as Hulang.

What Will Happen in Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 Part 2?

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The anime will begin streaming internationally on Hulu, but for now, we can only expect the subbed episodes. The release date of the English dub will be revealed at a later date, most likely around next month when the anime returns with new episodes. Although the manga has already reached its conclusion last year, the anime is still in the middle of the Kawashita Interrogation Arc. The first part of the second season ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving several unanswered questions. Since the arc is only seven chapters long, the second part will wrap it up within the first couple of episodes. After that, the story will move on to the Yozakura Roots Arc, where the characters find a completely different Yozakura family. The upcoming episodes will completely turn the story around with more excitement and chaos within the Yozakura family than ever.