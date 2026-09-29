New Shonen Jump Live-Action Movie Confirms Streaming Release Date & Platform

A new Shonen Jump live-action movie made its debut across theaters in Japan earlier this year, and now it has confirmed its worldwide streaming release date as it gears up for its debut later this year. There have been a number of live-action anime and manga releases over the last few years, and they have been received a lot better than they generally had in the past. Some of these have gone on to great success and find new audiences, and others are just great expansions of their worlds.

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The live-action feature film adaptation of Sakamoto Days is kind of in the middle. Originally releasing across theaters in Japan earlier this Spring, it unfortunately didn’t get a lot of notoriety in other regions unlike some other projects for bigger franchises. But now that’s set to change as the live-action Sakamoto Days movie has now confirmed it will be coming to Prime Video worldwide on October 30th. Which means fans outside of Japan will finally get their chance to see it.

Sakamoto Days will first be hitting digital in Japan this week, but then it will be making its live-action feature film debut with Prime Video on October 30th in worldwide regions. Original creator Yuto Suzuki has shared nothing but praise for the film since it hit theaters earlier this Spring, but this will be the first time that fans outside of Japan will get their chance to see the new movie as it didn’t really make it to theaters in international regions during its run. But that’s all for the best as Prime Video is going to be a great home for it when it hits.

The live-action Sakamoto Days feature film was written and directed by Yuichi Fukuda for CREDEUS, Avex Pictures and Toho with Keiya Tabuchi directing the action. The cast bringing all of the characters to life includes the likes of Ren Meguro as Taro Sakamoto, Fumiya Takahashi as Shin Asakura, Aya Ueto as Aoi Sakamoto, Miyu Yoshimoto as Hana Sakamoto, Mayu Yokota as Lu Shaotang, Junki Tozuka as Heisuke Mashimo, Takumi Kitamura as Nagumo, Yusei Yagi as Shishiba, Meru Nukumi as Osaragi, Akihihisa Shiono as Kashima, and Keisuke Watanabe as Natsuki Seiba.

What’s Next for Sakamoto Days?

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As for the Sakamoto Days franchise itself, Yuto Suzuki has been working through the final battle of the manga series with each new chapter hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It’s likely that the story will be wrapping up before the year comes to an end, or early 2027 at the very latest. But while the manga is nearing the end of its run, the franchise thankfully has also confirmed that the TV anime series is now in the works on its return for its second season.

Sakamoto Days Season 2 will be making its debut sometime in January next year as part of the Winter 2027 schedule. Much like the first season of the series, the new episodes will be streaming with Netflix worldwide when they make their debut. New additions to the voice cast for the coming episodes include Kikunosuke Toya as Amane, Misa Watanabe as Etsuko Satoda, and Shinshu Fujii as Yotsumura. But will you be checking out the live-action Sakamoto Days movie when you get the chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!