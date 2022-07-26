Fairy Tail Creator Shares Adorable Natsu x Lucy Art

Fairy Tail has some of the most well loved character pairings of any action manga and anime franchises, and the original creator behind the series has shared some adorable Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia! Fairy Tail continues to be one of the most popular action franchises out there, and while series creator Hiro Mashima has gone on to new things, fans still hold that series in high regard. It's due to just how many unique characters were introduced during the original run of the series, and some of these characters even became official couples. But there's one main duo that fans have really wanted to see come together at the end of it all.

Natsu and Lucy had their moments during the original series, and continue to do so over the sequel's run so far, but fans have been keeping this potential couple alive thanks to all kinds of fun art and other tributes. These tributes even come from series creator Hiro Mashima himself as he's shared a number of fun new sketches celebrating the fan favorite duo in the past. The latest sketch from the creator shared with fans on Twitter once again brings the two together in quite the adorable way, and you can check it out below:

We will get to see more of Natsu and Lucy in action soon enough thanks to the official sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. This sequel manga series has been steadily progressing thanks to new storyboards provided by original franchise creator Hiro Mashima (that are then fully illustrated by his former assistant, Atsuo Ueda), and has become such a success in its own right that it is getting an official anime adaptation of its own. The potential release date, staff, or production studio has yet to be announced for the sequel anime as of this writing, unfortunately.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics. They describe the sequel series as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What are some of your favorite Natsu and Lucy moments in Fairy Tail? How do you feel about how their relationship has developed so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!