‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Fiery Sketch Of Natsu

When it comes to fan-service, there are few guys who have mastered it as well as Hiro Mashima. The artist has perfected the art of tantalizing readers with risqué drawings, but Mashima also knows how to give a show online. Even though Fairy Tail ended last year, the manga lives on through Twitter thanks to Mashima.

So, you will definitely want to add this new sketch of Natsu Dragneel to your Fairy Tail shrine. As you’d expect, the piece is a fiery one.

Taking to social media, Mashima shared his latest sketch of Natsu with fans. The black-and-white image can be found below, and it proves Mashima still has the magic touch. With both arms set alight, Natsu looks plenty ready to head into battle, and his carefree smirk all but assures fans he will win.

Sadly, there is no Happy to be found in the sketch, but fans can image the Exceed is cheering his partner on from the sidelines. Hopefully, the blue cat has some fish to munch on all the while.

Of course, this isn’t the first sketch Mashima has teased fans with online. In the last few months, the artist has been very active on Twitter. Most recently, Mashima posted a sketch he did of Juvia, and the artist wowed fans with an entire ‘what-if’ art collection that gave all of Fairy Tail‘s top couples a lavish spa retreat.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.

