Fairy Tail Creator Bids 2019 Farewell with New Sketches

Fairy Tail’s creator has always been a huge hit with fans because although his series officially reach their ends, Hiro Mashima often keeps the love of each of those series and characters alive with fresh and adorable new sketches for fans to enjoy. This is especially true around the holiday season as Mashima celebrates each one with cute new looks at each of his favorite characters, and it was the same for New Year’s Day as we entered a brand new decade. But it was a much different case this year as Mashima ushered 2020 in with not one but three new sketches.

Although two of his sketches focus on characters from his most recent series, Edens Zero, Mashima was sure to show love for Fairy Tail and Rave Master before the last decade came to a close. This was especially fun considering Mashima recently brought all of his franchises together with a fun new series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rave Master, Fairy Tail, and Edens Zero recently all came together for the new series, Hero’s. This mini-series debuted in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan as part of a celebration of Weekly Shonen Magazine‘s 60th Anniversary, and ran alongside the weekly release of Edens Zero until December 25th. It was a busy 2019 for Mashima overall as the Fairy Tail crew will soon be returning with the franchise’s first console game effort, FAIRY TAIL, which is currently slated for a release on March 20th for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. You can check out ComicBook.com’s preview of the game here.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.