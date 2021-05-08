Fairy Tail Creator Tests Twitter's New Limits With Steamy Sketch

✖

Fairy Tail's creator tested Twitter's new limits in a creative way with a steamy sketch. Hiro Mashima is one of the most popular creators working in action manga these days, and not only is it because the creator is working on several different projects at one time but even with that workload Mashima is often open about his creations with fans. Often celebrating his various works with fans on Twitter, the creator has been seen sharing art of his favorite characters that fans have really come to appreciate in the years following Fairy Tail's end.

Twitter recently made an adjustment to how images are seen on the mobile version of the social media service, and now artists can share their creations without any fear of Twitter cropping out a part of their work. Hilariously putting this new limit to the test, Mashima shared a rather steamy sketch featuring a whole host of familiar faces from Fairy Tail with fans. Check it out below:

Although Fairy Tail came to an end some time ago, Mashima is currently is at his busiest yet (to the point where the creator even apologized to fans over a recent failed mobile game launch in Japan). Fairy Tail's main series might have ended, but Mashima is currently providing new story material for the franchise with its official sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. This is on top of his many other projects such as providing new character designs for video games and more.

This all pales in comparison to the work being put into his newest weekly series, Edens Zero. The series continues its run in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, and has even debuted its first anime adaptation in Japan earlier this Spring. The anime will be made available for fans in international territories later this Fall with Netflix, so only fans in Japan have been able to really check out this new anime (and its hidden Fairy Tail cameos) so far.

But what do you think? How are you liking all of Hiro Mashima's works so far? Which series or release has stood out to you the most recently? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!