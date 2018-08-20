‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Welcomes Back Jellal, Twin Dragons

Fairy Tail fans are having a huge year because the series is releasing spin-offs, sequels, and even the final anime season all at once.

The coolest project is the official sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, which has just brought back the fan-favorite Jellal, Sabretooth, and many more cool shout-outs fans are loving.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest chapter of the manga, Jellal winds up in Fiore and speaks with the Sabertooth guild. He says he’s just passing through, but in this moment fans learn a few things. One, Sorano is fitting in to the Guild nicely and is getting along with her sister Yukino still. Two, fans got to see new looks for the Twin Dragons of Sabertooth: Sting and Rogue (along with Frosch and Lector, naturally).

Jellal tells them he’s in search of Touka, who had been introduced into the sequel in the first chapter as a new Fairy Tail guild member and someone who has a huge crush on Natsu. But Jellal is completely serious when he tells them not to interact with her under any circumstances. “Touka” is even a name she gave herself, as Jellal says her name is unknown.

To see Jellal speak of Touka so intensely is worrying, as he seemed to believe that even the Twin Dragons, two of the strongest mages in the Sabertooth guild, would be in danger around her. The two of them are Dragon Slayers bearing both White and Shadow Dragon Magic, so this warning should be taken with a huge amount of weight.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is a sequel series taking place after the events of the original. With original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrations by Atsuo Ueda, the series picks up on Natsu, Lucy, and the others’ on their quest that no one has completed before.