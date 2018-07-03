‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Fairy Tail hasn’t been gone for too long, and it looks like the magical series isn’t keen on being away for much longer. If a new report is right, then the story’s sequel is set to go live way sooner than you may have expected.

Over on social media, fans started buzzing over some alleged scans of Weekly Shonen Mangazine‘s latest issue. The colorful prints appear to reveal the big release date of Fairy Tail‘s yet-titled sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the reported advert is meant to highlight EDENS ZERO, the latest series by Hiro Mashima. However, the page has a notice about Fairy Tail at the bottom. It is there the scan says Fairy Tail‘s sequel is slated to publish on July 25, 2018 in the magazine’s 34th issue.

Fairy tail Sequel will drop In issue 34 of Weekly Shonen Magazine July 25 2018!

More information on the fairytail anime coming soon az well, plus Edens Zero promotional info. pic.twitter.com/cHDRI9NnK9 — EDENS ZERO (@edenszero_) July 3, 2018

So far, Kodansha Comics has not released any official note on the release date. Mashima has also kept quiet about the report, so fans are waiting for an official comment to come through as verification.

If the July date is right, then this summer will be a very busy one for Mashima. Last week, the creator got fans going when he debuted his brand new manga. EDENS ZERO published its premiere chapter simultaneously in five different languages, making it easier than ever to read the Kodansha title.

Still, there is more on Mashima’s plate! Not only is he overseeing the story of the Fairy Tail sequel, but he’s a part of its two spin-offs. Fairy Tail: Happy’s Grand Adventure and Fairy Tail: City Hero are in the works, so fans don’t have to worry about running out of the franchise anytime soon.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Are you ready for whatever the future of Fairy Tail holds? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!