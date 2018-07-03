‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Reveals Its Much-Awaited Story

Fairy Tail may have closed its cover last year, but the shonen title wasn’t going to stay down for long. Thanks to Hiro Mashima, the franchise is making a comeback, and a new report is detailing the first info about Fairy Tail‘s sequel.

Over on social media, fans started buzzing when a scan dropped for Fairy Tail. The page allegedly comes from the next issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine, and it highlights Fairy Tail after giving EDENS ZERO a proper shoutout.

As you can see below, the blue-red promo features a note regarding Fairy Tail. According to translators, this sequel will pick up right where the original left off. You can check out the tentative synopsis before:

“The fairy tail guild who has overcome a endless battle with Zeref and Acnologia and has quickly grown stronger and more noisy! What things might happen to the members of the guild when they go on a tiring adventure (a 100 year quest)!? From the 545th chapter, which was supposed to have been the ending of the story.”

Of course, fans are a bit surprised to see Fairy Tail making a comeback already. The series ended last year, but Mashima wasn’t ready to give up the franchise. He may be working on a new series with EDENS ZERO, but he’s overseeing the story of this Fairy Tail sequel. Mashima is also attached to the series’ two spin-offs, City Hero and Happy’s Grand Adventure. Right now, it looks like this sequel is slated to debut this month as the above advert pins chapter one to July 25, 2018. So, fans will want to keep a close eye on that date.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Are you ready for whatever the future of Fairy Tail holds? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!