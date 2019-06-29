New Fairy Tail Sequel Cover Art Shows-Off Igneel’s Son

Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail may have ended its manga run, but the adventures of Natsu and the others are still continuing in the official sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. This has had Natsu and the others searching for the Five God Dragons, and one of them is surprisingly related to Natsu in a peculiar way. Revealing that Igneel had a bilogical son all along, this new character has had the primary focus in the latest few chapters of the series.

Ignia, the Fire God Dragon, graces the cover of the third volume of the series gearing up for its release in Japan. By the looks of him in color, he’s just as fierce as he is in the series itself. Check it out below!

Fairy Tail 100 YQ Vol 3 cover pic.twitter.com/tFKfASiEP8 — EDENS ZERO (@edenszero_) June 24, 2019

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before. This quest involves seeking out the “Five God Dragons,” that all have power comparable to Acnologia. One of them turned out to be Igneel’s son, Ignia, who had never met his father.

Obsessed with power and testing his own strength, he’s got a bone to pick with Natsu and the others for taking out Acnologia before he got the chance. Along with the supreme power of his Fire God Dragon form, he also has access to the Fire Dragon Slayer magic that he inherited from Igneel. Except…he’s much stronger. Ignia’s going to be an interesting presence in the sequel series, and fans can’t wait to see how it unfolds now.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.