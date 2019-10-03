Fairy Tail Stars Share Reactions to Anime’s Final Episode

Fairy Tail may have come to a close, but the series will live on through future spin-offs, video games, and a potential sequel that may follow the story of the 100 Year Quest! With the anime running for around a decade, beginning in 2009, it’s clear that the franchise has managed to find its way into the hearts and minds of both Fairy Tail and anime fans alike. Now, several members of the cast have managed to express their gratitude, and memories, with regards to the now finished anime series. The voice actors for some of the anime’s biggest heroes and villains have decided to lend their thoughts on the decade long series and how thankful they were for being given the opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in it!
The Voice of Fried, Junichi Suwabe, Expressed His Gratitude and is Thankful To Be A Part of the Finale
TVアニメ『FAIRY TAIL』が本日遂に最終回を迎えました。ちょいちょい出番があったフリード。集合写真には写れませんでしたが、最終回に台詞あってよかったです（笑）10年間の長きに渡って作品を応援して下さった皆さん、出演者のひとりとして心からの感謝を。https://t.co/JEKaudYzJI— 諏訪部順一 Junichi Suwabe (@MY_MURMUR) September 29, 2019
The Voice of Gajeel, Wataru Hatano, Expresses His Heartfelt Thanks
最終回、観てくださった皆さんに心から感謝です！ https://t.co/Ahmo4TJLTD— 羽多野渉 公式 (@hatano_official) September 28, 2019
Sayaka Ohara Thanks Fans For The Opportunity to Meet Ezra Scarlet, Her Fairy Tail Avatar
『FAIRY TAIL』最終回、リアルタイムで見届けました。最後までご覧いただいた皆さん、 本当にどうもありがとうございました…！— 大原さやか@朗読ラジオ「月の音色」好評配信中♪ (@readingradio) September 28, 2019
エルザに出会えてよかった。
素晴らしい10年でした。
すべてのあなたに感謝をこめて。
またいつか、再会するその日まで！！
さあや。#フェアリーテイル #fairytail #FT pic.twitter.com/NryLIFnMKH
Princess Hisui, Suzuko Mimori, Thanks Fans In Song
ヒスイ役で参加させていただけたと、本当に嬉しかったです♪— 三森すずこ (@mimori_suzuko) September 29, 2019
ありがとうござました！！❤️ https://t.co/Xgm4YB2evD
Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.
