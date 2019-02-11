‘Fairy Tail’ Shows Off Water God Dragon’s True Form

Fairy Tail is no stranger to dragons of any sort, so Natsu Dragneel’s squad may have thought they’d seen it all. Of course, this means the sequel had to knock some sense into the gang, and it did so by revealing the Water God Dragon’s true form.

The reveal came courtesy of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. Chapter 17 stepped out with Natsu’s traveling gang having defeated the Dragon Eaters pursuing them, but all was not well back in Elmina. The group rowed back to the village to find it in disarray, and it turns out the carnage was caused by a now-berserk Water God Dragon.

Unike the dragons seen in Fairy Tail‘s original run, this creature looks very different. Guys like Igneel and Acnologia looked like traditional dragons with four legs and wings. The Water God Dragon changes things up with a serpentine body and extended fins, making it more in-line with dragons in Japanese folklore.

Natsu and the gang are taken aback by the Water God Dragon’s full form, and they were not expecting it to be so big.

“He’s even bigger than Igneel,” Natsu says while Happy and Wendy balk at the creature’s size.

With the city in danger, the gang hurries to help civilians evacuate all whilst planning their next moves. As it turns out, the Water God Dragon went rogue after the White Mage used their magic to control the deity from afar. After the baddie took much of the Water God Dragon’s power, she put him under a sleeper command that would give her control of him even remotely. Now, the White Mage is putting her ability to the test, and Natsu’s group may be forced to slay their target-turned-friend under dark circumstances.

