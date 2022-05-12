Anime's Fall 2022 Season Will Be One of the Industry's Most Stacked in Years
The spring season is well underway for anime fans, but right now, it seems the fandom has its eyes trained on the future. Year after year, the summer and fall seasons never fail to dish out some of the industry's best titles. And after today, fans are convinced the fall 2022 season is going to be the most stacked one in recent years.
Not long ago, the team behind Mob Psycho 100 added another load to the fall season when it announced season three would drop this October. As you can imagine, fans were beside themselves as season three has been on their wishlist for years. Now, Mob Psycho 100 is just around the corner, and fans are freaking out over how stacked it is making this fall season.
Right now, there are a slew of confirmed series eyeing a release this October, and they are all at the top of their game. Mob Psycho 100, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, My hero Academia, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Spy x Family, Uzumaki, Golden Kamuy, and To Your Eternity will all drop new content this fall.
READ MORE: Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares First Trailer, Release Window | My Hero Academia: Things to Expect For Season 6 | Chainsaw Man May Have Found Its Anime's Release Window
And for now, it seems there are two more shows likely eyeing a fall premiere. Chainsaw Man seems partial to a fall release this year, and fans expect Blue Lock to do the same. If that pans out, the fall 2022 will be loaded with nearly a dozen high-profile shows, and that will keep the whole fanbase busy through the holidays.
What do you make of this fall's stacked schedule? Which series do you plan on watching once October rolls around? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Bon Appetit
prevnext
This fall of anime is gonna be GOOOD😩 https://t.co/kdlP1zTSjG— DAL☯️ (@DallienceRNG) May 12, 2022
Hits on Hits on Hits
prevnext
Fall is gonna be a WILD time for anime fans, I have no idea how I’m gonna keep up with all this greatness 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/a2HW1lFjgW— Sluccii🥤 (@slucciii) May 12, 2022
Piling It All Up
prevnext
this fall boutta be the most stacked season of anime history— SecTioN (@_SxcTioN) May 12, 2022
Pardon Me??
prevnext
We need Mauro Ranallo commentary to say something like "THE FALL ANIME LINEUP IS MORE STACKED THAN DOLLY PARTON IN 1976" https://t.co/O2LCTTvBb3— Healer Shroom @ Video Killed the Casual Fan Star (@ShroomMeister) May 12, 2022
More to Come
prevnext
Honestly, the fall season of 2022 is jam-packed with hype anime!
And ik it's only the beginning!!
• Mob Psycho 100 III— Chromafire | CR: ToG (@chromat1cfire) May 12, 2022
• Chainsaw Man
• Bleach TYBW
• My Hero Academia season 6
• Spy x Family cour 2 pic.twitter.com/XFe6RFkuqI
Well, Dig In!
prevnext
The fall anime season is stacked we eating good 😩 pic.twitter.com/QB1UG89QA7— Johnny (@JohnnySpittin) May 12, 2022
It's Already Too Much
prevnext
Fall 2022 is really going to be a season bloated with anime with a high demand for action— MHA NEWS🇧🇷 (@animenews_news) May 12, 2022
😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬
Say What Now?
prev
This fall anime season is very nuts. My Hero Academia S6, Psycho Mob S3, Golden Kamuy S4, BLEACH, SPYxFAMILY S1 2nd cur, To Your Eternity S2, Eminence in Shadow, Iruma S3, Uzumaki, Koukyuu no Karasu, Gundam the Witch from Mercury, and very likely Chainsawman and BLUE LOCK too.— Shonen Salto (@ShonenSalto) May 12, 2022