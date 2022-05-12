Anime's Fall 2022 Season Will Be One of the Industry's Most Stacked in Years

The spring season is well underway for anime fans, but right now, it seems the fandom has its eyes trained on the future. Year after year, the summer and fall seasons never fail to dish out some of the industry's best titles. And after today, fans are convinced the fall 2022 season is going to be the most stacked one in recent years.

Not long ago, the team behind Mob Psycho 100 added another load to the fall season when it announced season three would drop this October. As you can imagine, fans were beside themselves as season three has been on their wishlist for years. Now, Mob Psycho 100 is just around the corner, and fans are freaking out over how stacked it is making this fall season.

Right now, there are a slew of confirmed series eyeing a release this October, and they are all at the top of their game. Mob Psycho 100, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, My hero Academia, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Spy x Family, Uzumaki, Golden Kamuy, and To Your Eternity will all drop new content this fall.

And for now, it seems there are two more shows likely eyeing a fall premiere. Chainsaw Man seems partial to a fall release this year, and fans expect Blue Lock to do the same. If that pans out, the fall 2022 will be loaded with nearly a dozen high-profile shows, and that will keep the whole fanbase busy through the holidays.

What do you make of this fall's stacked schedule? Which series do you plan on watching once October rolls around?