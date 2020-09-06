Fall Guys Gets Hilarious Anime from One-Punch Man, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stars

Fall Guys has quickly taken over the video game world, but now it's gearing up to dominate the anime world as well with a hilarious anime outing from the stars behind series like One-Punch Man and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Fall Guys has been such a hit with many people because of its easy to learn, hard to master type of battle royale gameplay. But one of the major standouts of it has been the cuddly and adorable beans at the center of it all. But it seems that with their anime, they would be far less cuddly.

Max Mittelman, who anime fans will recognize as the English voice behind characters like One-Punch Man's Saitama, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Konohamaru Sarutobi, and Hunter x Hunter's Meruem, has released a fun anime take on Fall Guys. But not on his own as Mittelman has enlisted the help of two more heavy hitters to bring this idea to life.

When you check out this hilarious anime take on Fall Guys in the video above, not only will you hear Mittelman as Yellow, but some other recognizable voices as well. The voice of Green is provided by Robbie Daymond, who anime fans will recognize as the voice of favorites like Hunter x Hunter's Chrollo Lucifer, The God of High School's Jin Mo-Ri, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Mitsuki.

(Photo: Shueisha)

They are not the only ones in tow either as the voice of Blue is provided by Ray Chase, who anime fans will recognize as the voice behind One-Punch Man's Puri-Puri Prisoner, Neon Genesis Evangelion's Gendo Ikari (in the Netflix re-dubbed release of the series), and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind's Bruno Bucciarati.

Fall Guys is one of the more adaptable franchises we have seen lately with seemingly every major property fit for a skin for one of these hilarious beans. If an official anime adaptation every truly happens for this video game series, the team behind that endeavor better involve Mittelman, Daymond, and Chase at the center seeing how they knocked it out of the park for a hilarious parody outing like this.

What do you think? Would you want to see a fully animated take on Fall Guys? Which anime inspired skins would you want to see come to the game next? Which anime could you hilarious replace with these beans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!