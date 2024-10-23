Family Guy Shares First Look at New Christmas Special, Coming Soon to Hulu

Family Guy is coming back to Hulu with a brand new holiday special later this Fall, and Hulu has revealed the first look at what to expect from the new Christmas episode and when to expect it. Although Family Guy is not returning to Fox for a full season of new episodes until some time next year, the long running animated series is still in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary. This has led to Hulu getting two brand new, exclusive specials released exclusively on the streaming service for the holidays and the first of which already premiered earlier this month.

Family Guy already hit Hulu with the first of its two planned specials for the year with a new Halloween episode featuring Twisters and Hit Man star Glen Powell in a guest starring role. Now it’s time for the second of the two new specials to come to the streaming service, and it’s going to be serving as the Christmas special just in time for the holidays. Streaming with Hulu beginning on Monday, November 25th, the first look at this new episode has been revealed as well as Peter is going to be dealing with a White Elephant mix up at work. Check out the preview images below.

What to Know for Family Guy’s New Holiday Special

Titled “Gift of the White Guy,” the new Family Guy Christmas special will be streaming with Hulu on Monday, November 25th (where you’ll be able to find it in the “Exclusives” section). As for what to expect from this special episode, Hulu teases it as such, “Peter must recover Lois’ Christmas brooch after gifting it away in a White Elephant exchange. Stewie changes his attitude upon learning he’s on Santa’s ‘Naughty List.’” From the sounds of things, this new special is going to offer Family Guy‘s usual shenanigans but with a holiday twist.

Family Guy usually goes all out for its Christmas episodes as some of them have been the best in the entire series overall. Past Christmas specials such as “Road to North Pole” are still big hits worth revisiting to this day, and it’s likely that this new special is going to be no different. The Halloween special on Hulu earlier this month offered a new experience too as Rupert came to life for the first real time in the series to share some hilarious secrets that changed his relationship with Stewie forever.

What’s Next for Family Guy?

Family Guy is now celebrating its 25th anniversary, and while this will be the final new offering of the year, there’s still plenty more on the way. Season 23 of the animated series will be airing on Fox some time in 2025, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes this will last, but fans will probably be treated to a full season and maybe even more of the exclusive specials on Hulu next year.

If you wanted to enjoy more Family Guy right now outside of the newest Halloween special streaming with Hulu, Peter Griffin actually made a cameo on the hot wing talk show, Hot Ones. The special promo for Family Guy also hilariously made history for the Hot Ones show overall as while Peter is not the first animated character to appear on the talk show, he is the first one to have active diarrhea after downing an entire bottle of hot sauce during the interview. So it’s as wild as you’d expect.