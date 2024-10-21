Family Guy Makes History With Peter Griffin’s Hot Ones Debut: Watch

Family Guy has kicked off its 25th anniversary celebration with Peter Griffin making a surprise appearance on the hot wing eating talk show Hot Ones, and he actually made history with the messy end to the promo. First We Feast and Complex Media’s Hot Ones has grown into a massive show over the years as multiple stars and celebrities take on eating increasingly hotter hot wings while answering hard hitting questions about their respective work. It’s gotten so big that the last year has seen a few animated characters getting in on the action, and Family Guy is the latest to join in.

With Family Guy having a lot to celebrate this year despite the fact that its next season won’t be hitting until 2025, Peter Griffin was the latest animated character to join Hot Ones and take on the hot wings. This version of the interview makes history, however, as not only does Peter get his own Family Guy inspired hot sauces, but he’s also the first one to have full intestinal distress in the history of the show. While many guests have quit eating their wings before the end, it’s never really ended in just as messy of a way as Peter’s did. Check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

20th Television Animation / First We Feast

What’s New for Family Guy in 2024?

As Family Guy is now in the midst of celebrating 25 years since its initial debut with Fox, there’s quite a lot in the works for the franchise. There are still some new episodes of the animated series to enjoy as Peter mentions in the Hot Ones interview. There’s an exclusive Halloween special now streaming with Hulu that features Twisters and Hit Man star Glen Powell in a guest role (who serves as a rival to Joe Swanson in the annual pumpkin growing contest), and Peter also confirms that a second special is coming to Hulu later this year as well.

Family Guy previously announced that there would be two exclusive streaming specials released with Hulu this year, and they would be focusing on the Halloween and Christmas holidays. Peter further confirms this in the video as he notes that the second of these specials is the Christmas one coming later this year, but Hulu has yet to announce a release date for the new special as of the time of this publication. And the series in full will be returning to Fox some time next year.

“Fat Gun” in Family Guy Season 23

Family Guy Season 23 Finally Airs in 2025

Family Guy Season 23 is currently scheduled to air with Fox some time in 2025. It has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, and was recently hit with a major shake up from Fox as they changed their Animation Domination block’s schedule for the first time in many years. Family Guy was moved out of its Sunday time slot, and didn’t return for the Fall as expected along with the other animated mainstays The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers.

But while this is a big shake up for the series, it’s currently stronger than ever as it celebrates 25 years. It’s a funny anniversary too considering that it was cancelled on Fox for a few of those years before it was brought back, and has been releasing new episodes ever since. With a guest spot on a show like Hot Ones, it also goes to show how big Peter Griffin is as a character even with younger audiences. Proving it’s got a bigger reach online than some of its other counterparts, Family Guy really isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.