Family Guy Shares First Look at New Halloween Special, Starring Glen Powell

Family Guy might not be returning in full for Season 23 of the long running animated sitcom until next year, but Family Guy is coming back to Hulu this month for its very first Halloween special. Family Guy has been going through quite a few changes in the last year as not only has it kicked off its celebration of the 25th anniversary of the animated series, but has also had some schedule shifts. For the first time in many years, Family Guy's episodes have been shifted away from airing on Sunday evenings as it will have a midseason return when it hits next year.

These schedule changes have also been accompanied by some expansions as well as Family Guy reruns are now airing on Comedy Central as part of a new licensing deal, and even Hulu is getting in on the expansion fun as well. The streaming service will be exclusively hosting a brand new Halloween special for Family Guy that will be debuting on the service on Monday, October 14th. This special episode will feature Twisters, Hit Man, and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell in a fun new role, and you can check out the trailer and poster for the Family Guy Halloween special below.

What to Know for Family Guy Halloween Special

Streaming with Hulu beginning on Monday, October 14th, the Family Guy Halloween special is the first of two brand new specials coming to the streaming service exclusively. It was teased that these would be the holiday focused episodes that didn't quite make the line up for Season 22 or 23, and that it would be followed up with a Christmas special launching on Hulu later this year. But with this first holiday special, Family Guy has recruited some big name talent for the occasion as Glen Powell stars as the reigning champion of the annual pumpkin contest (who has a clear rivalry with Joe Swanson).

But the main core of the Halloween special teases that it will be focusing on Stewie and Rupert, it's been teased through promotional materials that Stewie would be performing some kind of experiment on Rupert. Now it's clear by the trailer that Rupert's come to life (and will be voiced by Gladiator II star Derek Jacobi), and is going to be on a killing spree. It might be a killing spree focused on just Brian (as Rupert and Brian have had a long love/hate relationship through the series' history), but a spree nonetheless.

(Photo: Poster for Family Guy's Halloween special for Hulu - 20th Television Animation / Hulu)

What's Next for Family Guy?

While Hulu is going to get some new Family Guy holiday specials this year as exclusives, Season 23 of the animated series is currently scheduled for a release some time next year. A concrete release date has yet to be announced for the new season as of the time of this publication, but the first look at the new episodes shared during New York Comic-Con 2024 this year teased parodies of Top Gun: Maverick, returning characters and more. Family Guy is also showing no signs of slowing down any time soon even if it has been 25 years.

With Season 23 in the works and new holiday specials on the way, there's going to be a lot more Family Guy. For now, fans can check out previous episodes of the series airing on the likes of TV stations such as Freeform, FX, FXX, and Comedy Central, and streaming each of its previous seasons with Hulu. There are plenty of ways to get your fix of the series that's getting ready for another 25 years of episodes.