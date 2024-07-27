Family Guy Halloween Special Recruits Twisters Star Glen Powell, Release Date Announced

Family Guy is coming to Hulu with a new Halloween special later this year, and it has recruited Twisters star Glen Powell for the occasion. Family Guy is now in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary, and will be returning in full with Season 23 of the animated series next year on Fox. But while the series won’t be returning to Fox until some time in 2025, Family Guy is still going to feature new releases this year as there are two new holiday specials now in the works for Hulu. The first being a new Halloween special coming this October.

As announced during Family Guy’s presentation during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, Family Guy will be returning for its new Halloween special (the first of two exclusively holiday specials for Hulu) on Monday, October 14th. This will be streaming exclusively with Hulu, and will feature Twisters star Glen Powell as the reigning champion in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest. You can check out the first look at Family Guy’s new Halloween special below as released by Hulu.

Stewie and Rupert in Family Guy’s new Halloween special coming to Hulu in October 2024

What to Know for Family Guy Halloween Special

Family Guy‘s new Halloween special will be debuting with Hulu on Monday, October 14th. Featuring Glen Powell as well as Derek Jacobi as the voice of Rupert, Hulu teases the special as such, “Peter and his friends aim to unseat the reigning champion (GLEN POWELL) in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest by any means necessary.” You can also catch up with all 22 previous seasons of the animated series now streaming with Hulu as well in the meantime.

Family Guy Season 23 will be airing with Fox some time in 2025, but has yet to announce a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. As for what to expect from the new episodes, Family Guy Season 23 is teased as such, “In Season 23, Peter accidentally exposes his inability to throw a ball, Meg starts dating the giant chicken’s son and Chris loses his earring in a Lord of the Rings-inspired escapade. Additionally, Stewie finds out his stuffed bear Rupert was made in China and makes it his mission to take him back there to meet his family. The series will also parody The White Lotus, as the Griffin family vacation at a luxury resort, where Stewie worries that his wealthy new friends plan to sacrifice him in a volcano.”